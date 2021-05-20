Manchester United ready to offer two players to Tottenham in bid to seal Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer two players to Tottenham as they chase the signing of Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils urgently need an elite goal-scorer in their squad, and they should have a number of unwanted players who might be tempting for Spurs.

MORE: Harry Kane already negotiating Manchester United contract

According to the latest on the saga from Football Insider, United could be prepared to try offering both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to Tottenham in a deal for Kane.

Martial has not been at his best this season, so makes sense as a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might want to offload as he seeks to strengthen his attack.

At the same time, the Frenchman is capable of great things when he’s on form, so there’s reason to think Tottenham could be tempted to gamble on bringing him in.

Lingard, meanwhile, has shone on loan at West Ham since moving there in January, and would surely be a tempting signing for Spurs to help make up for the loss of Kane.

This could be great business by United if they can get it done, and the combination of those two players arriving at Tottenham should also go some way to helping them recover from Kane’s departure.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.