Manchester United reportedly expect one of their goalkeepers David de Gea or Dean Henderson to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have a big decision to make in goal, with De Gea the more proven of the two ‘keepers after a great career at Old Trafford, but with concerns over his more recent form as he looks past his best.

Henderson, meanwhile, is a hugely promising young player, but he’s not looked entirely convincing in his recent run in the first-team, which perhaps shows he’s not yet ready to be first choice for such a big club.

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd privately expect that one of these players will be on their way out of the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The report suggests Henderson could have plenty of big-name suitors if he does move on, and it could end up being a move United regret if he goes on to shine for one of their rivals.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former United ace Luke Chadwick admitted the De Gea and Henderson situation was a real headache for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I’m pretty sure either De Gea or Henderson will be the number one next season,” Chadwick said. “I think Ole made up his mind to a certain extent, with Henderson coming in as the younger ‘keeper, with great potential, but he maybe didn’t perform as he might have been expected. He didn’t do brilliantly against Liverpool, a really big game, so it’s making Ole’s life really tough.

“I would imagine one of those goalkeepers will leave in the summer, I’d guess it would be De Gea, but for the final he’ll pick a team to win the game, and if De Gea’s in better form he could start and it could be a great swansong for him to go out on a high and win the Europa League final.”

