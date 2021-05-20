Two clubs make contact over potential transfer raid on Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is a transfer target for both Everton and Juventus, according to Stretty News.

The Argentine has long had to make do with a role as a backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, though he’s fallen even further down the pecking order this season due to the presence of Dean Henderson.

While Romero would normally expect to be able to play in some cup games, and perhaps in Europe, it’s now been only David de Gea and Henderson rotating between themselves.

Man Utd blog Stretty News now claim Romero is being targeted ahead of the summer, with both Everton and Juventus making contact over a potential deal.

Romero has shown his quality for the Red Devils down the years, so could be a useful signing for these clubs.

There may also be some interest from Roma, who are set to be managed by former United manager Jose Mourinho next season, though it seems Everton and Juve are more advanced in their interest for the moment.

