Manchester United considering making surprise transfer offer for Barcelona star

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly considering making a surprise transfer offer for Barcelona’s veteran central defender Gerard Pique.

The Red Devils had Pique at the club earlier in his career, and one imagines many of their fans will regret the fact that they let him go without giving him too many first-team opportunities while they had him.

Pique has gone on to become a legendary figure at Barcelona, winning three Champions League titles, eight La Liga titles and numerous other major honours in over 500 appearances for the Catalan giants.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd now want the 34-year-old back at Old Trafford, in what would be a pretty surprising deal at this stage of his career.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with a new centre-back, and Pique seems a decent option to come in on a short-term deal and have an impact in the same way Edinson Cavani has this season.

Many United fans would probably rather see a younger player coming in, but Pique could be a decent alternative due to the experience and winning know-how he’d bring to the MUFC squad.

Todo Fichajes name Pau Torres as another target for the club, but Pique could also be an option due to his Barca future looking in some doubt as the club plot something of an overhaul after a disappointing season.

