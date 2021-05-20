Manchester United now open to star reuniting with Jose Mourinho and will sell ex-boss’ priority target for less than €10m

According to Sport Witness via the print edition of Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are happy to go ahead with Jose Mourinho’s priority of bringing Nemanja Matic to Roma.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Spurs a month ago, quickly landed himself a new job with the Italian club which will start from the end of the season.

Sport Witness have found via Corriere dello Sport that Matic is a ‘priority’ target for Mourinho, which isn’t surprising at all considering the pair’s relationship.

Matic was linked with a switch to the Italian capital immediately after news of Mourinho taking up the post, it’s believed that the defensive midfielder will cost less than €10m, in a boost for Roma.

Whilst it’s reported that the Red Devils stopped Matic from reuniting with Mourinho at Spurs, it’s added that ‘conditions have changed’ in Manchester and there would be ‘no problem’ in moving on the star.

Mourinho is undoubtedly the manager that has made the most impact on Matic’s career, the icon turned to his homeland to bring the midfielder back to Chelsea and later signed him for Man United.

Matic has made 35 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but only 21 have been starts and he now plays a smaller role when it comes to the side’s Premier League duties.

The Serbian star is contracted until the summer of 2023 and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club plan to cut down the ace’s role further from next season onwards, they may be better off cashing in.

It’s no surprise to see that the 32-year-old is being eyed as one of Mourinho’s first signings at Roma, Matic could act as the Portuguese legend’s on-field general and has the experience to also play a massive role off the pitch for the club.