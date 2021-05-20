According to Sport Witness via a report from Bild (subscription required), Manchester United will have to do battle with Borussia Dortmund and a host of Europe’s elite to land Carney Chukwuemeka.

The German publication report that Dortmund are ‘actively monitoring’ the Aston Villa wonderkid as they look to add a fourth English talent alongside Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Bild have found that Manchester United have joined rivals City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in ‘putting out feelers’ in an effort to take the 17-year-old away from the West Midlands.

Chukwuemeka, a central midfielder, made his Premier League and professional debut last night, seeing just over five minutes of action as the Villains got the better of Spurs.

Sport Witness add via Bild that Villa value the 6ft1 ace at €15m (£12.9m), with Dean Smith’s side seeing the Austria-born Chukwuemeka as a part of their future plans.

See More: Fabrizio Romano shares that Man United scout 19-year-old attacker ‘intensively’ but Red Devils may be a step behind with no official bid

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea squad were left seething by Daniel Amartey FA Cup ‘disrespect’ and Rudiger sought to ‘punish’ ace as Mount, Silva and Mendy went at Leicester man in brawl Fabrizio Romano shares that Man United scout 19-year-old attacker ‘intensively’ but Red Devils may be a step behind with no official bid ‘Simple homicide with eventual intent’ – Charges made over Diego Maradona death to seven medical professional

It’s also claimed that Chukwuemeka, who has years left on his contract with Villa, ‘plans to make the next step’ if it is presented to him, something that may well be tested this summer.

Dortmund have proven that they can kickstart the careers of talented youngsters, particularly Englishmen, which leaves them capable of attracting a prospect of Chukwuemeka’s calibre.

Chukwuemeka has continued his early transition to Under-23s football this season very well, whilst yesterday’s debut shows he’s also breaking into the first-team at Villa.

The 17-year-old really adds goals from the midfield, with Chukwuemeka hitting the back of the net eight times and chipping in with five assists in 23 appearances for Villa’s Under-23s and 18s this season.