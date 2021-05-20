Marseille is ready to beat out Barcelona with new offer for Flamengo midfielder

Olympique de Marseille could beat out FC Barcelona for one of the more talented midfielders in Brazil.

According to L’Équipe, the French club will be holding a meeting with Brazilian giant Flamengo to discuss the possible transfer of Gerson. Recently, Foot Mercato reported that Marseille is ready to make an offer of €32-million.

The transfer sum that Marseille is ready to put on the table could intrigue Flamengo, who’s looking for a €30-million plus a 10-percent resale or €35-million outright.

Marseille wants to finalize a deal for the player, as Gerson is a priority for Jorge Sampaoli. Nonetheless, there’s another club that has expressed interest in the Brazil international.

A few weeks ago, El Chiringuito de Jugones reported that FC Barcelona had an agreement for Gerson. The Spanish club would spend around €25-million, but there’s no further information on this interest to this date.

Perhaps Barcelona doesn’t want to meet the asking price set by Flamengo or wait until the last minute to make an offer and scoop the player from Marseille.