PSG eye up transfers of Liverpool and Tottenham stars to replace unsettled talisman

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfers of Liverpool and Tottenham forwards Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

This comes amid fears over Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG as he is still supposedly looking unwilling to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, according to Don Balon.

Salah and Kane have been world class performers in the Premier League in recent seasons, and are both going for the Golden Boot this term.

It makes sense that they’re the kind of players who’d be on PSG’s radar, with Mbappe likely to be a difficult figure to replace if he does end up moving on.

The young Frenchman has had another great season in Ligue 1 but may well be tempted to try a new challenge elsewhere so he can prove himself in a more competitive league and challenge for the Champions League – a trophy that continues to elude PSG.

Salah and Kane may also understandably be keen on new challenges after achieving great things with their current clubs, though Kane is yet to win a trophy in his entire career so far.

The England international could do that at PSG, though he’s been linked with a host of other big clubs by the Transfer Window Podcast.

Kane may well feel he could do better to challenge for more prestigious honours than the French title, though at this point he perhaps shouldn’t be too picky.

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, will surely be desperate not to lose Salah after another outstanding individual season from the Egypt international, with the Reds surely needing him to spear-head their attack next season after the worrying dip in form of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.