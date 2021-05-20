PSG identify Liverpool star as potential summer transfer target

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is on PSG’s list of targets to strengthen their midfield this summer, according to L’Equipe.

Wijnaldum is just over a month away from becoming a free agent, with it now looking highly unlikely that he will be a Liverpool player come the start of next season.

The Dutchman has had plenty of time to commit to the cause at Anfield, but with one game left to play in the season, an agreement is yet to be reached.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp and co will likely be moving forward with the assumption that Wijnaldum will depart, with PSG a potential destination for the midfielder.

According to L’Equipe, the Parisiens have identified their midfield as an area of weakness, with Wijnaldum being identified as a potential option to strengthen it.

In Wijnaldum they would be signing a player with experience of winning the Champions League, which remains the ultimate goal of Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

They’d also be getting him on a Bosman, which would free up cash for PSG to use strengthening other departments, or convincing Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract.

It looks like a no-brainer from PSG’s perspective. The only question is as to Wijnaldum’s desire to move to Paris.

