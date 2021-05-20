PSG superstar snubs contract offer with Real Madrid transfer eyed

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s latest attempt at extending his contract, according to Todo Fichajes.

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer of 2022, which has huge significance for the whole football world.

The Frenchman is one of few who look capable of being passed the baton by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he could soon be available on a free transfer.

While PSG will be hoping that they can convince him to stick around at the Parc des Princes and pen a new contract, just as they did with Neymar, they appear to be facing an uphill battle to do so.

According to Todo Fichajes, Mbappe has rejected PSG’s latest offer to extend his contract.

The report notes that Real Madrid are interested, with Mbappe open to the idea of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, but that is unlikely to happen until 2022, when he could move on a free.

That gives PSG just over a year to convince Mbappe that he would be better off remaining in Paris and assisting in their quest to win the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Whether they will be successful in their attempts to keep him around remains to be seen, but if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, they’re off to a tough start.

