“I want to play for Arsenal” – Recent title winner makes it clear he wants Gunners tranfer

Arsenal may be interested to hear that Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is a big fan of the Gunners and wants to play for them one day.

The talented youngster has shone for Besiktas, helping them win their domestic title in Turkey this season, and one imagines he’s got a big future ahead of him.

MORE: Arsenal and Everton gearing up for potential transfer battle for La Liga star

Arsenal could also do with a new left-back at the moment, with Kieran Tierney proving worryingly injury prone in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

This has led to recent transfer rumours from the Daily Mail and others linking Arsenal with Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand, who will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Arsenal could do well to consider taking a look at Yilmaz, however, as the 19-year-old would clearly welcome the chance to make the move to north London if they were interested in him.

Of course, it remains to be seen if AFC have Yilmaz on their radar at all, but he’s quoted by Fanatik as saying: “I want to leave Besiktas by making money. My heart is in favour of England.

“I want to play for Arsenal, the Premier League team.”

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.