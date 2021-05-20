Brazilian legend says he ‘slept more times with’ superstar Ronaldo than his ‘own wife’ in tell-all interview

Roberto Carlos has revealed that he has slept with fellow Brazilian legend Ronaldo more times than with his wife. Let’s try and keep it ‘PG’, Robbie…

Carlos and Ronaldo played in a true Brazilian golden generation, one which was every bit as star-studded and entertaining as any we have seen before.

From playing with both Brazil and Real Madrid together, you imagine that the pair formed a close bond, but it appears as though that bond was actually closer than you’d think.

Record quote an excerpt from an upcoming DAZN documentary, focused on Ronaldo, during which Roberto Carlos told all about the pair’s *extremely* close relationship.

“Everything Ronaldo does, he does well.”

“I slept more times with him than with my own wife. I did everything with Ronaldo. With and without limits.”

“Since 1993 he has been my brother.”

MORE: Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe gives cryptic response when quizzed over his PSG future

In truth, Carlos and Ronaldo were probably NOT Brazil’s answer to Brokeback Mountain, rather close friends who travelled the world together playing the game that they love.

In future, though, Carlos ought to be careful with his wording, because this documentary is going be an awkward watch for him alongside his wife…

Click here for more of the latest football news