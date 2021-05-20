‘Simple homicide with eventual intent’ – Charges made over Diego Maradona death to seven medical professional

According to ESPN, prosecutors in Argentina have charged seven medical professional with ‘simple homicide with eventual intent’ in relation to the death of Diego Maradona.

ESPN report that the accused face between eight to 25 years in prison should they be found guilty, with the prosecutors’ office requesting to the judge that those indicted are banned from leaving the country.

Maradona passed at the age of 60 years old last November, the cause of death was heart failure, which came two weeks after the Argentine icon underwent brain surgery.

It’s detailed that Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon for that operation on the brain and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are amongst seven individuals to be charged.

Leaked conversations suggest that the Maradona was not treated adequately prior to his death, with the all-time great’s family believing that Luque is responsible for Diego’s death.

ESPN add that a medical board appointed to investigate the matter found that the team treating Maradona prior to his death acted in ‘inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner’ and left the former forward ‘to his own devices’.

As well as Luque and Cosachov, a doctor, psychologist, two nurses and a nurse coordinator are amongst those that have been charged.

The defendants will testify from May 31.

We can only hope that this matter is resolved as soon as possible and every effort is made to find out exactly what happened, so Maradona’s family can receive closure.