Chelsea considering transfer move for £34m midfield ‘monster’

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for highly-rated Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old is linked with Chelsea in a detailed report from Goal, who describe him as a midfield ‘monster’ after his strong displays in Ligue 1 in recent times.

It certainly seems like Tchouameni could be a great fit at Stamford Bridge, with midfielders like Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic perhaps not as energetic or hard-working as N’Golo Kante.

If Chelsea could land a similar player in Tchouameni then it could be a useful signing to help Thomas Tuchel improve this team even further next season.

Goal state that the France Under-21 international could leave Monaco for around £34million this summer, which could end up being a bargain for such a big talent.

Monaco's Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is being linked with Chelsea

Tuchel has done fine work to guide this CFC side to the Champions League final, but the German tactician will surely be under no illusions that the squad will need strengthening in the summer if they are to establish themselves as genuine Premier League title contenders next season.

