Video: Harry Kane sends message of intent amid Man United & Man City transfer rumours

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made it clear he wants to keep on bettering himself amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and Manchester City.

The England international says he feels like he has more to give, talking up his ambition to play in the biggest games, winning major trophies and scoring even more goals than he has been.

See below for Kane’s interview with Gary Neville, which will surely have some Spurs fans worried…

Sky Sports have linked Kane with the likes of Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea, and it makes sense that the England international might fancy joining one of those teams.

The 27-year-old hasn’t won anything in his career so far, but he seems to be putting himself in the shop window with what might be a subtle message towards his suitors about what he feels he can achieve.

“I still feel like I’ve still got almost another career to play. I’ve got another seven or eight years. Kind of what I’ve had so far in the Premier League,” he said.

“So I’m not, I’m not rushing anything. I’m not desperate to do anything, but I just want to be the best version of me.

“I feel like for sure I’ve got so much more to give. I feel like I can be even better than what I’ve been. I can produce better numbers than what I’m producing at the moment.”

He added: “You know, that’s my ultimate goal. That’s my aim, to be winning trophies season in, season out. Scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out.”

Both United and City certainly need a player like that right now, with the Red Devils relying on midfielder Bruno Fernandes for goals this season, while Pep Guardiola faces the daunting prospect of trying to replace club legend Sergio Aguero.

