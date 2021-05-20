Video: How to clear your lines Kylian Mbappe style – PSG superstar embarks on insane solo run

Kylian Mbappe is something else, isn’t he? The PSG attacker showed how to clear your lines in the modern game in the Coupe de France final yesterday evening.

While players are taught from an early age not to mess around with the ball on the edge of their penalty area, the same rules don’t apply for players of Mbappe’s calibre.

When Mbappe has possession anywhere on the field of play, the instruction ought to be ‘do whatever you want with it, Kylian’ – he’s that good.

The French World Cup winner proved it once again during PSG’s 2-0 win over AS Monaco in the Coupe de France final last night, but not just with the goal he scored.

Have a look at how, instead of hoofing the ball clear through fear of making a costly error in the cup final, Mbappe took it upon himself to drive PSG up the field.

He weaved his way in and out of the AS Monaco defenders, before eventually finding Mauro Icardi with a cross-field pass, turning defence to attack in an instance.

Different gravy.

How to clear a ball ? pic.twitter.com/OBhl3nhX7B — mbappegoals (@mbappegoals_) May 19, 2021

