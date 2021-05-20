Thomas Muller has defied the odds to work his way back into the Germany squad for the Euros – with a fan theory, which has gone viral on Twitter, providing a possible explanation as to how.

As reported by the Guardian back in 2019, Joachim Low made the decision to never select Muller for the German National Team again.

Low was seemingly keen to prioritise giving minutes to younger players, at the expense of both Muller and Bayern Munich teammate Mats Hummels.

As quoted by the Guardian, Muller was not a happy man, and understandably so, “the longer I think about it, the more I’m angry about the way this has happened. I have no understanding for the suggested definitiveness of this decision.”

Fast forward two years and Muller has been, to the surprise of everyone, brought back into the fold, with both he and Hummels set to travel with their country to the Euros.

It is a mystery what exactly has changed for Muller and Hummels to get back into the mix with Germany, but a viral fan theory attempts to explain how the Bayern duo have managed it.

And that is, through violence. Aggressive coercion. Beating their manager until he agreed to put them on the list. The evidence is pretty conclusive, too…

Short story: How muller is back in the squad? pic.twitter.com/Xe9u1kHQ5d — Abhin Jain (@bayern18munchen) May 19, 2021

All jokes aside, it’s great to see Low having one last dance with two of the heroes of 2014 before he calls time on his career with the German National Team.

Both Muller and Hummels were influential in the World Cup triumph in Brazil. They deserve to bow out in style for their country.

