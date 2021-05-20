According to French outlet Le10 Sport, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been offered Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic, who does not wish to stay in Catalonia after a useless debut season.

Le10 Sport report that the 31-year-old is ‘unhappy’ at Barcelona and has been offered to several major European club, with the Blues and the Parisians two that are actually considering a transfer.

Pjanic arrived at the Camp Nou last summer in a player-plus-cash deal that sent Arthur Melo the other way to Juventus, but the experienced playmaker has seen very minimal action.

It’s added that the details of a possible transfer have not been discussed but that a loan deal would be ‘attractive’ to Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, who swapped cities at the start of the year.

One key stumbling block that may prevent Barcelona from offloading the Bosnian is Pjanic’s massive salary, one that the 31-year-old’s barely even had the chance to prove right at the Camp Nou.

Le10 Sport claim that Chelsea and PSG are currently taking time to reflect over a move for Pjanic, with both sides’ bosses waiting until the transfer window kicks into gear before taking a stance on the star.

Finally, the report details that it’s been a very difficult adaptation for Pjanic, as the Barcelona dressing room liked Arthur and it’s now yet another case of a newcomer being frozen out at the club.

Pjanic has only started 13 of his 29 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, only 14 of his overall outings have been for 45 minutes or more as well, with the majority coming at the start of the season.

The Bosnia international is a technically-gifted central midfielder who certainly has the tools to be a solid playmaker for some of Europe’s elite, but the fact he’s seen little football this season will not leave interested parties feeling too confident over a transfer.

Pjanic has been cast aside completely in the final stages of the season, the ace has only made two appearances for a measly total of 16 minutes since the tie against Elche at the end of February.