According to Spanish publication AS, tactician Massimiliano Allegri, widely known as Max, has rejected the advances of Tottenham Hotspur as he instead eyes the potential chance to manage Real Madrid.

AS report that Allegri has informed his representatives that he will now wait and see how the situation in the Spanish capital pans out, with Zinedine Zidane possibly leaving the club again this summer.

A month after sacking Jose Mourinho, Spurs look no closer to appointing a new boss and yet another high-profile name is seemingly out of the running.

Respected managers like Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers were heavily linked when Mourinho’s dismissal was made official, but both are no longer options for Spurs.

Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich at the end of the season and Rodgers seems settled at Leicester, who he’s just won the FA Cup with.

The knock-back from Allegri comes not long after an exciting candidate in Gian Piero Gasperini publicly ruled himself out of the North London outfit’s vacancy, the pool of options is getting smaller and smaller.

Allegri has serious credentials, as well as winning Serie A and the Italian Super Cup with AC Milan a decade ago, the former midfielder won the Italian top-flight in all five of his seasons with Juventus.

The 53-year-old also took the Old Lady to the Champions League final on two occasions, though they lost both affairs.

Allegri outlined his desire to manage in the Premier League in a brilliant interview with the Times in December, whilst also sharing that he was learning English.

Spurs will now have to think outside of the box as they look for a new manager, all the best and most experienced options don’t seem to be interested at all.