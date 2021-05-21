The wheels of the football world are oiled by player agents, and that’s as true at the top of the game as anywhere.
Jorge Mendes has long since been known as a so called ‘super agent,’ and has constructed some of the biggest deals in world football, not least Cristiano Ronaldo’s moves from Manchester United to Real Madrid and Los Blancos to Juventus.
According to Don Balon, Mendes is looking to repair his relationship with Real Madrid which has taken a nose dive since he provided the Spanish giants with players such as Ronaldo, Pepe, James Rodríguez, Ricardo Carvalho, José Mourinho, Fabio Coentrao and others.
However, Florentino Perez appears to have turned his nose up at taking Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes who, according to Don Balon, is closer to Barcelona.
The Catalans now have Valencia’s former general manager, Mateu Alemany, as part of their board, and therefore president, Joan Laporta, could well have the edge if Guedes is to move on in the summer.