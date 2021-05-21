Barcelona could finance major signing by selling star for €75m as potential upgrade offered on a free transfer

A lot of teams will be looking for free agents and bargains this summer to improve their squad, but a team like Barcelona needs to improve in several areas of their squad if they want to be back in the mix for the Champions League.

They don’t have a lot of money so any big signings will need to be financed by player sales, but that also runs the risk of weakening themselves if they can’t find a suitable replacement.

One player who should be untransferable is Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but a report from AS has indicated that a potentially interesting solution is on the table here.

There aren’t a lot of top-quality goalkeepers going around so there should be plenty of interest in the German stopper if he becomes available, while they also say that Mino Raiola has offered Gigi Donnarumma to Barca on a free transfer this summer.

The Italian star is still only 22 so he could even be seen as an upgrade on ter Stegen if he continues to improve and develop, while the German keeper would then be sold if the AC Milan star comes to the Nou Camp.

It would be a risk from Barca’s point of view as ter Stegen has been fantastic and he’s better on the ball than Donnarumma so he may suit their style more, but the potential transfer fee could finance two or three new additions as it’s suggested that he could go for around €75m.

In some ways it could make sense but ter Stegen is also injured so that could reduce the market for him this summer, but it’s an interesting situation to watch as there will absolutely be suitors for him if he’s available.