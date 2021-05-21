Menu

Barcelona mean business with both Aguero and Depay set to be offered the chance to spearhead Laporta’s revolution

Manchester City
Posted by

Once Barcelona have played their final La Liga game of the season at already-relegated Eibar, president Joan Laporta and his board will go full steam ahead on re-shaping the first team squad.

Laporta has already been clear, per a tweet from Cadena Ser and cited by Football Espana, that there will be a squad clear out as he looks to make way for new signings.

MORE: This is great news for Liverpool

Signings that will hopefully restore the Catalans to the top of the domestic and European tree.

To that end, and according to tweets from well respected football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, both Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Lyon’s Memphis Depay have been offered contracts.

It’s believed that Aguero will accept a proposal from Barca which will see him offered a contract until June 2023 and his salary reduced to below €10m per year.

More Stories / Latest News
Roma set to welcome Man United star as Jose Mourinho begins his tenure by targeting former employers
Tottenham set to launch raid on Leicester City – but only on one condition
Contact made: Liverpool set to make official offer for German international

Depay is also set to be offered terms until either 2023 or 2024, and given that both world class exponents would join as free transfers, it would appear to be two astute pieces of business from Laporta and his board. 

More Stories Joan Laporta Memphis Depay Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.