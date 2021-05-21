Once Barcelona have played their final La Liga game of the season at already-relegated Eibar, president Joan Laporta and his board will go full steam ahead on re-shaping the first team squad.

Laporta has already been clear, per a tweet from Cadena Ser and cited by Football Espana, that there will be a squad clear out as he looks to make way for new signings.

MORE: This is great news for Liverpool

Signings that will hopefully restore the Catalans to the top of the domestic and European tree.

To that end, and according to tweets from well respected football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, both Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Lyon’s Memphis Depay have been offered contracts.

Sergio Agüero is set to accept Barcelona contract bid until June 2023, salary lower than €10m – he hopes to complete last details and sign after the UCL final, it’s up to Barça board. ?? #FCB Barça also confirmed to Depay they’re offering him a contract until 2023 or 2024. ?? https://t.co/BPVr4sDEQb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2021

It’s believed that Aguero will accept a proposal from Barca which will see him offered a contract until June 2023 and his salary reduced to below €10m per year.

More Stories / Latest News Roma set to welcome Man United star as Jose Mourinho begins his tenure by targeting former employers Tottenham set to launch raid on Leicester City – but only on one condition Contact made: Liverpool set to make official offer for German international

Depay is also set to be offered terms until either 2023 or 2024, and given that both world class exponents would join as free transfers, it would appear to be two astute pieces of business from Laporta and his board.