It seems that time is very much of the essence for Barcelona president Joan Laporta, as he seeks to get a number of transfer deals across the line as soon as practicable after the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Of course, if the Catalans can do their business early, it bodes well for the rest of the summer, given that Barca will have a settled squad ready to attack the new season.

The main business to attend to would appear to be keeping Lionel Messi at the club for one final contract, and if Laporta is able to tick that particular box, then he has to come through with a promised squad to challenge for honours.

To that end, one of Barcelona’s fringe players will be allowed to leave once he’s completed his summer holiday.

There was much fanfare when young Jean-Clair Todibo joined the Spanish giants, but for whatever reason, things didn’t work out.

Now it’s being reported by journalist, Romain Collet-Gaudin, that Todibo will make his loan move to Nice permanent for a fee of €8m.