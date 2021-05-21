Barcelona threaten star over new contract as he’s told he’ll sit in the stands if he doesn’t sign

It’s understandable that teams will look to use other players when it becomes clear that someone might be leaving, but it doesn’t make much sense to simply banish them to the stands if they won’t sign a new deal.

Essentially it means you’re wasting a wage by refusing to play someone, the player will only get angry and it reflects badly on the club, while it also kills their stock in the transfer market if you’re trying to get a fee.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries since arriving in Barcelona so he’s struggled to get a proper run in the team, while he faces a potential turning point in his career as his contract expires next summer.

READ MORE: Barcelona could finance major signing by selling star for €75m as potential upgrade offered on a free transfer

He can either stay at Barca and look to establish himself or move elsewhere for a fresh start, but it appears that he can’t expect to play next season if he won’t sign a new deal:

? ¿Con qué jugadores puede hacer caja el Barça? ?? @rubenuria: "Si Dembélé no renueva irá a la grada" #? #DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/as64X2RQ8c — DirectoGol (@DirectoGol) May 21, 2021

The report says that he’ll be banished to the stands if he doesn’t sign that new contract, but at least that does show that they want to keep him around if new terms are being offered.

It also sounds like he would be available for transfer this summer if the new deal isn’t agreed, so it’s a situation to watch over the next couple of months.