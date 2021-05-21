The relative failures of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in their first season at Chelsea has seemingly prompted the club to dip their toes in transfer waters again.

Once the Champions League final is done and dusted, Thomas Tuchel will press ahead with the changes that he wants to see in his side ahead of next season.

It appears that the German has already set his sights on one particular player, and he’s even prepared to clear the decks of some dead wood if that helps him to get his man.

According to ESPN, their sources have suggested that Chelsea are willing to part with Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arrizabalaga and others, in order to acquire Tottenham Hotspur and England front man, Harry Kane.

However, it would seem that any move is destined to fail, as the same report notes that the west Londoners believe that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, would prefer to do business elsewhere.