Chelsea star considered ‘untouchable’ with Blues set to reject even ‘crazy bids’ this summer

Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the ‘Here We Go‘ podcast, has claimed that Chelsea will reject all bids received for Mason Mount this summer.

Chelsea are not, and never have been, a selling club, with the Blues only ever really being prepared to sell players on their terms.

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are the latest world-class players to depart Stamford Bridge, but both commanded hefty fees in the final year of their contract.

Marina Granovskaia is a shrewd negotiator, but negotiating isn’t always necessary.

In some cases, players are untouchable, and as per Fabrizio Romano, Mason Mount is now considered that way.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, Fabrizio Romano said:

“When Chelsea people talk about him, he’s really really untouchable. So if crazy bids arrive this summer- Mason Mount is untouchable.”

It ought to go without saying that Chelsea would be reluctant to sell Mount, who has been far and away the most consistent performer in the side this term.

More significantly, the chances of Mount wanting to leave the club are slim to none. He’s starting for the club he grew up supporting, and challenging for silverware in the process.

Mount looks likely to retire in the John Terry and Frank Lampard bracket, though has plenty more to do in his Chelsea career before he gets there.

