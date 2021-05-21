Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel huge fan of £35m rated Monaco starlet

According to recent reports, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and could pursue a summer move.

Tchouameni, 21, only joined Monaco 18 months ago, however, following a hugely successful run in the side, the young Frenchman has grown to become one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Following the arrival of manager Niko Kovac, Tchouameni has gone on to become a vital member of his side’s squad.

The midfielder has featured in 44 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.

However, despite being with the club for less than two seasons, according to a recent report from Jeunes Footeux, the 21-year-old is ‘attracting’ the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

One club rumoured to be huge fans of the young Frenchman is Roman Abramhovic’s Chelsea.

In fact, the outlet claim manager Tuchel ‘loves the profile’ of Tchouameni and can envision the midfielder a perfect fit for the Blues.

Although it is unlikely Monaco will actively want to sell one of their most promising young talents, Jeunes Footeux does suggest that owner Abramhovic could ‘gift’ Tchouameni to Tuchel this summer in a deal worth £35m (€40m).