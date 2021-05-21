Ex-manager thinks Kane’s possible Spurs departure will have huge effect on club’s next boss

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, ex-Premier League manager Alex McLeish believes Harry Kane’s possible summer departure from Tottenham Hotspur could have a big effect on the calibre of manager the Londoners are able to attract.

READ MORE: Man United legend urges Daniel Levy to let Harry Kane leave Spurs

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is currently watching on as ex-pro Ryan Mason holds the fort.

Mason was appointed as interim head coach following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal earlier this year.

Despite being a very likeable figure, it is widely accepted that Mason will not be the side’s manager next season.

However, despite being relentlessly linked with the likes of Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and newly appointed Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, Spurs are yet to announce their next manager.

The situation could be complicated by Kane’s apparent desire to secure a summer move and sound out major silverware.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, the England international has confirmed his intentions to his employers with both Manchester clubs eager to offer him an escape from his Spurs nightmare.

Weighing on Spurs’ current plight, both in regards to Kane and their current vacant manager’s position, McLeish thinks they could both be linked and have a knock-on effect.

“The big managers would obviously want to take that job,” McLeish said.“But the top managers may not want to take it because of the thought of losing Kane and rebuilding Spurs.

“A top, top manager may worry about his reputation if Spurs are not going to compete with the top four for the Champions League spots.

“That is huge, huge decision as well. Whether they go for one of these wonderkids, someone to really revolutionise things. We heard (Julian) Nagelsmann was mentioned a few weeks ago before he went to Bayern.

“Let’s be honest, at the end of the day you can only revolutionise it if you’ve got the players.”