“Here we go” Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona have beaten Chelsea to the signing of huge star this summer

There are plenty of big names who will be available for free this summer, and it’s likely that a lot of deals will be announced over the next couple of weeks when the season comes to an end.

It’s been clear for a few weeks that Sergio Aguero would be leaving Man City, and there were suggestions that he could fix Chelsea’s goalscoring issues by moving to Stamford Bridge next season.

It was always tough to see him moving to another Premier League side when he’s such a legend with City and he was fantastic in La Liga before, so a move to Barcelona does make more sense and it looks like it’s close to being announced:

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. ?? #FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

The only real issue will be his fitness as he can’t be relied on to start every game, but if Barca can put together a front three of Aguero/Messi and then Depay/Ansu Fati on the left then it should be exciting to watch, but it could also spell the end of Antoine Griezmann at the Nou Camp too.

Messi’s future is still up in the air as he’s not signed a new contract but signing someone like Aguero has to be helpful when it comes to persuading him to stay, and he should be an excellent addition for those two years if he can stay fit.