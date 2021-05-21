Menu

Laporta already working his magic as Barcelona set to exchange flop for Monaco star

AS Monaco
Ever since he took office as the new president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta has eased himself back into the role and worked his magic on just about everyone.

Charm personified, the new man in charge has already persuaded Goldman Sachs to provide a loan which will keep the wolf from Barca’s door as well as secure the club’s immediate future.

If he’s able to persuade Lionel Messi to stay too – which is looking more and more likely as the days pass – he’ll surely be feted as the best president in Barcelona’s recent history.

Laporta is also looking at pulling off another stunning deal in the meantime.

Samuel Umtiti has had his fair share of injury problems at Barcelona.

Samuel Umtiti’s time at the club has long been over.

The Frenchman preferred to go down a more holistic route to treat his knee injury in 2018, rather than having it operated on, and he’s never been the same player.

According to Don Balon, however, AS Monaco are interested in his services, with Laporta planning to take highly-rated Guillermo Maripan in exchange.

With Maripan’s star on the rise and Umtiti’s having fizzled out, it’s an exceptional deal if Barca can get it over the line.

