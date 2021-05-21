Contact made: Liverpool set to make official offer for German international

Liverpool have made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach over Matthias Ginter, with a bid expected to follow in due course, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Reds are on the verge of securing a top four finish after a quite remarkable end of season rally, with their campaign being heavily disrupted by injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk.

While Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have deputised near impeccably, the reality is that neither player should be playing Premier League football in a Liverpool shirt.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that he is not left so short on options again, and as per Todo Fichajes, could be set to move for Gladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter as a solution.

The German international is 27-years-old, at the very peak of his powers, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Liverpool are in contact with Gladbach over the possibility of signing him.

The report notes that an official offer is expected to follow in due course, and though there is no mention of how much he would cost, his contract does only run until the summer of 2022.

With Ginter having just a year remaining come this summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool were successful in poaching him from Gladbach for a cut-price transfer fee.

