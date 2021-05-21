Liverpool consider Barcelona forward as potential Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to Todo Fichajes.

Griezmann was regarded as one of the best players on the planet during his time at Atletico Madrid, which earned him a move to La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

However, the Frenchman’s move to the Nou Camp has not panned out as you would have thought, with the now 30-year-old potentially heading for the exit door.

Todo Fichajes report that, were Griezmann to depart Barcelona, Liverpool would potentially be interested in signing him.

MORE: Contact made: Liverpool set to make official offer for German international

Todo Fichajes note that Liverpool could be tempted to cash-in on Mohamed Salah in the summer. If that were to be the case, Griezmann would be his replacement.

The puzzling thing about that is that Salah has been a rare top performer in Liverpool’s squad in what has been a season to forget for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It would be nonsensical for them to sell Salah under any circumstances. Though, taking a punt on Griezmann would still be a worthwhile option in the transfer market.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news