Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola an admirer of this Premier League star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to the Telegraph.

Man City have been far and away the best team in the country this season, hence why they were crowned Premier League champions and have the opportunity to become European champions for the first time next week.

There is barely a single weakness in the City squad, which has allowed them to compete on all fronts. Yet, the summer transfer window will soon open, and you imagine there’ll be business done by the title winners.

While the Telegraph stop short of listing him as a transfer target at this time, the report does note that Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has an admirer in Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

If City were to pursue luxury additions to the squad this summer, ones which would elevate them even higher next term, Grealish, on the back of a superb campaign, would be a brilliant option.

The Man City hierarchy have made a habit of giving Pep exactly what he wants ever since he took the job, so his admiration of Grealish ought to leave the Aston Villa faithful at least somewhat concerned.

The prospect of adding Grealish to this already star-studded and entertaining City attack is both mouthwatering for the fans of the Manchester club and frightening for their rivals.

