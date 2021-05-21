Menu

Man City extend veteran midfielder’s contract for one more year

Manchester City
Manchester City’s hierarchy have successfully agreed to extend midfielder and captain Fernandino’s contract.

Fernandinho, 36, joined Man City in 2013 following a £36m move from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Since arriving at the club eight years ago, the Brazilian defensive midfielder has gone on to feature in 348 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 52 goals along the way.

Following the departure of midfielder maestro David Silva last summer, Fernandinho was awarded his side’s armband.

Embracing his role as the side’s most senior leader, the commanding midfielder has once again enjoyed a fine campaign, which has already resulted in his fourth Premier League title.

Despite being well into his thirties, Fernandinho, who is currently preparing for a mouth-watering Champions League final against Chelsea later this month, is set to remain with the club for at least one more season.

According to a recent report from The Times, the 36-year-old has agreed to a one-year contract extension which will see him stay at the Etihad until the summer of 2022.

