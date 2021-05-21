Manchester City fear Real Madrid will beat them in race for superstar striker

Manchester City fear that they will miss out on Erling Haaland to Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

Haaland is the hottest property in football at current, with the bulk of Europe’s top clubs vying for his signature.

As reported by The Athletic, Man City are one of them, and were confident that they stood a chance of signing him.

City’s project is as good as any other club’s on the planet, while they also boast arguably the best manager in the world.

With Sergio Aguero departing, there is also a striker position being freed up at the Etihad, tailor-made for Haaland.

However, as per The Athletic, Man City’s hopes of signing the superstar striker from Dortmund have been dented.

The report claims that there are fears at the club that Real Madrid will ultimately succeed in signing him.

Real Madrid have a player-pull like no other team in football, and if they’re in the running, everyone else has an uphill battle.

While it is no foregone conclusion that he will be playing his football at the Santiago Bernabeu, it would be unwise for City to bank all their hopes on landing Haaland.

They ought to consider alternatives, with both Southampton’s Danny Ings and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku being mentioned by The Athletic.

