Contract talks delayed: Manchester City forced to wait as star considers his options

Manchester City are hoping to tie Raheem Sterling down to a new contract, even with the winger having lost his starting spot, according to the Telegraph.

Sterling, a once FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year, has now lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

The England international started neither leg of Man City’s Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, and looks unlikely to start in the final.

His significance at the Etihad has, at least temporarily, dwindled, but that’s not to say the club are prepared to see him walk out the door.

According to the Telegraph, Man City remain keen on extending Sterling’s contract.

Sterling contract with Man City runs until 2023, so the club still have time before the situation becomes precarious.

However, the Telegraph‘s belief is that Sterling would prefer to wait until the end of the season so he can properly assess his options.

City’s attempts to extend his contract may well prove successful, but that could also come down to whether any other interested parties make a move to sign him.

At this point in time, the Telegraph do not note of any significant interest from clubs in signing Sterling, but it will certainly be something City will be keeping an eye on.

