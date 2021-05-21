Menu

Man United scouts impressed by development of £80M Man City target

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester United scouts have been impressed by the development of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to The Athletic.

United have closed the gap on rivals Manchester City this campaign, but even the most avid Red Devil would admit that there is still someway to go before they can be serious contenders.

While having another season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship will have seen the squad take forward strides, there is also the necessity for investment in the transfer market.

Man United fans will undoubtedly have their own ideas as to how the club can improve the squad this summer – and here’s one player that they will all agree would be a superb addition.

According to The Athletic, Man United have been impressed by Jack Grealish’s recent progression.

MORE: Man United monitoring Ronaldo’s situation – with Solskjaer in contact

Grealish Aston Villa

Man United and Man City could be set to battle over Jack Grealish

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea’sThomas Tuchel huge fan of £35m rated Monaco starlet
Barcelona star set to complete move after summer holiday as Laporta continues to sweep clean at the Camp Nou
Man City extend veteran midfielder’s contract for one more year

Grealish has been outstanding for Aston Villa this campaign, and as per The Athletic, now has an £80M price-tag on his head, a hefty figure, but a completely justified one.

The Athletic note that, not only at Man United scouts admirers, but Grealish is also wanted by their local rivals Manchester City, who could move for the 25-year-old this summer.

Grealish is thought to be keen on playing in the Champions League, something that Man United can offer, but the report claims that he would only be seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

If United are unsuccessful in prising Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Grealish may well become a primary target. Until then, though, he’s merely a contingency plan, as per The Athletic.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.