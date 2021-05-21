Man United legend urges Daniel Levy to let Harry Kane leave Spurs

Former Manchester United striker and club legend Dimitar Berbatov has weighed in on the current situation surrounding Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

This week’s sporting news has been dominated by Kane’s apparent desire to secure a summer transfer away from Spurs as he continues to sound out collective silverware.

Although his 17 years with Spurs have undeniably rocketed the Englishman to the forefront of European football, it is hard to argue that Kane’s career is not stagnating while others around the world claim football’s biggest prizes.

Entering his prime, Kane has not been shy in admitting that his ambitions have turned from prioritising personal glory to wanting to win major team trophies.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports, the England international has now informed his employers of his desires, with both Manchester clubs rumoured to be interested.

One former pro whose playing days were eerily reminiscent of Kane’s current dilemma, is ex-United striker Berbatov.

Although now retired, Berbatov, during his career in the summer of 2008 was faced with a decision – leave Spurs in favour of a move to United or stay put.

We know now that the Bulgarian star opted to swap London for Manchester and well, the rest is history as they say.

Speaking exclusively to Betfair, Berbatov has urged the Spurs hierarchy to grant Kane his wish.

“If Kane has told the club he wants to leave then they should find a reasonable way to agree what the fee should be and how to part ways,” Berbatov said. “I was in his shoes and I did what I did, he is now in the same situation that I was and I understand everything he is going through.

“I don’t regret the decision I made, I followed my own path in football and coming from a small country I always dreamed of reaching the highest I could, I did that with United and I won things and was the league’s top goalscorer.

“Harry Kane’s case is slightly different because he is at home in England, so he needs to know what his priorities are, at the end of the day football is about playing the game and getting pure joy from it, if he stays at Spurs he will get that.

“The situation was probably a bit easier in my case because it was a massive opportunity for me, and my ambition was big, but I still had to think long and hard about leaving Spurs.”