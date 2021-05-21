Menu

Agreement reached: Arsenal midfielder set to join French giants in €20M deal

Marseille have reached an agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to Todo Fichajes.

Guendozui was a favourite of Unai Emery’s, but was never given much of an opportunity to impress by Mikel Arteta.

It became clear pretty fast that Arteta did not see the Frenchman in his plans, with Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on loan.

After an injury cut short his loan to the Bundesliga outfit, Guendouzi will be returning to Arsenal, but for how long?

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have reached an agreement to sell him to Marseille.

arsenal youngster guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly set to sign for Marseille

The report claims that negotiations have been fruitful, with Guendouzi on the verge of a €20M (£17M) move to Marseille.

Whether Arsenal will look back at this as the day that one got away is down to the 22-year-old himself, ultimately.

Guendouzi is undoubtedly talented, but there are question marks as to how he conducts himself behind the scenes.

If he is able to focus himself at Marseille and focus on his football, Arsenal may live to regret his sale.

