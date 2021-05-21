With Roy Hodgson taking charge of his final Crystal Palace game at the weekend, there’s a real ‘end of an era’ feel at Selhurst Park.

The south Londoners have performed well under the former England manager over the last few seasons, but there’s no doubt that it’s time for change.

Keeping the core of the playing staff is vital to Palace’s 2021/22 season, however, and to that end, news that Wilfried Zaha is once again touting a move to a big club isn’t going to sit well with Steve Parish and the board.

“I feel like I can have another shot at the top teams, because my dream is to win things,” Zaha said to The Face.

“I’m good enough to go out there and compete with the best. If the opportunity came, I wouldn’t turn it down, because I feel like I deserve it.

“It’s so I can show my kids: ?‘This is what daddy won.’”

Though there’s little value in Palace keeping an unhappy player, and Zaha has been loyal over the past couple of seasons when he could’ve pushed through a move, it’s debatable in the current market what his sale price would be.

Even if the club were finally willing to accede to his demands, there’s no guarantee they’ll get their asking price, and that could, once again, scupper any move.