Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers grim injury update ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United fans – look away now!

Speaking to reporters in a scheduled press conference on Friday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he doesn’t club captain Harry Maguire to play a part in the Red Devils’ Europa League final against Villarreal later this month.

Maguire picked up an untimely ankle injury, which, was later confirmed to have damaged his ligaments.

The devasting injury has forced the skipper to miss his side’s last four games and although recently spotted hobbling around on crutches, there was still a glimmer of hope that he may be fit for the Europa League final on 26 May.

However, speaking earlier on Friday, as quoted by MEN, Solskjaer has revealed that he is expecting to be without his trusted skipper.

“He’s walking but it’s a long way from walking to running, to be honest,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t think we’ll see him Gdansk, no.

“But I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, to see if he can be out there. Steadily but surely he’s improving. But ligaments take time to heal.”

During Maguire’s recent absence, Solskjaer has opted to field both Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe alongside Victor Lindelof.

While it is still unknown which centre-back partnership the Norweigan will go with, Maguire’s absence will undoubtedly prove a huge blow to the Red Devils.

Advantage Villarreal?