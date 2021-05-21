Pep Guardiola responds to Harry Kane stating that he would like to link up with Kevin de Bruyne

It’s pretty clear that any team in the world would love to add Harry Kane to their squad, but there’s a big difference between wanting him and finding a way to get the transfer done.

It’s been reported that he’s told Spurs that he wants to leave this summer, while the report immediately listed Man United, Man City and Chelsea as potential landing spots for him.

The biggest problem in that is it’s believed that Spurs want at least £120m to let him go, so it’s very possible that nobody is going to come close to paying that amount.

He’s one of the best strikers in the world so he’ll improve any team, but money is going to be tight for a lot of clubs after the covid-19 pandemic, while he’ll also turn 28 in the summer and he does have a history of injuries so any buyer would need to be convinced that signing him would immediately change their fortunes when it comes to winning silverware.

With Man United you have to wonder if that would be the case if they don’t fix their defence, although Chelsea’s main problem is putting the ball in the back of the net so that could make more sense.

Man City have previously thrown a lot of money around but that may not be the case now, while they’ve already won the Premier League and could also win the UCL this season so they might feel like they don’t need him.

A report from the Guardian this morning quoted Harry Kane as saying that he would love to link up with Kevin de Bruyne at Man City, so that is only going to fuel rumours about a potential move to the Etihad.

Obviously Pep Guardiola was asked about it in his press conference today, but he wasn’t willing to offer any kind of update or sign that he would be interested in making that happen:

There’s going to be a lot of talk about Kane’s transfer this summer and it could be a real distraction if it drags on through the Euro’s as well, but it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a quick solution.