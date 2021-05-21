(Photo) Man United star hits the red carpet to deliver potential injury boost ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire attended the premiere of ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’ yesterday evening, with no protective boot or crutches in sight.

Maguire was withdrawn from the field during Man United’s victory over Aston Villa earlier in the month, with scans showing that he had sustained ankle ligament damage.

With the biggest game of Man United’s season, the Europa League final, on the horizon, that was truly rotten news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils fans.

Everyone involved will have been sweating on Maguire’s fitness even more after seeing how poor Man United have been in his absence. They’ve picked up one point from their last three games.

There may be no reason to fear, however. As reported by The Sun, Maguire attended the premiere of upcoming documentary ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’ without the aid of crutches or a protective boot.

While this is far from confirmation that Maguire will be involved in the Europa League final clash with Villarreal, it is an indication that the damage done to his ankle ligaments is not too serious.

For Maguire to be walking without crutches or a protective boot, both of which he was using previously, it confirms that he is on the road to recovery.

Whether he will complete that recovery before the final in Gdansk remains to be seen, but Gareth Southgate will be praying that Solskjaer doesn’t rush him back into the action.

Just as much as Man United need Maguire for the final, England need him for the Euros.

