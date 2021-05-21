Reported interest from Euro giants in Liverpool star shut down and described as “Absolute Horse sh*t”

There are so many different transfer rumours that go around so you simply know that 99% of them probably won’t result in the transfer happening, but the vast majority are based on potential interest or a conversation with an agent to see who might be available.

It’s always tougher for the best players to get transferred because their club won’t want to lose them, while there’s a very limited pool of teams who can afford to spend big money.

This has been a down-year for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane as he’s looked far from his best at times, but he’s still scored fourteen goals and assisted nine more so it’s not like it’s been a total disaster.

There has been some talk of a potential move to Borussia Dortmund which could possibly make sense if Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland leave, but his wages should be out of reach for them and they don’t tend to spend huge money on players who are already established.

It’s a rumour that seems very unlikely to come true, and this report has shut it down in the most direct and delightful way:

Borussia Dortmund are absolutely – and unequivocally – not tracking, or are remotely interested in, signing Sadio Mane for almost 3x their currently record transfer fee. “Absolute horse shit” the confirmed response this evening, followed by a belly laugh. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 21, 2021

It doesn’t mean that it won’t come up again in a few weeks up Dortmund sell some of their bigger names, but it doesn’t look like there’s any chance of that one happening.