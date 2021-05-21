A number of football clubs have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic at different times, but the powers that be have generally allowed games to be rescheduled as needed.

Not in the Copa Libertadores.

On Thursday night, Argentina’s River Plate were forced to play their tie against Santa Fe despite having 20 members of their first team squad absent because of Covid symptoms.

That included all of their goalkeepers, which meant that midfielder, Enzo Perez, had to take up residency between the posts.

According to MARCA, somewhat incredibly, River Plate raced into a two-goal lead in the opening 10 minutes thanks to Fabrizio Angileri and Julian Alvarez.

Though Perez was injured himself, he was able to play in goal as long as he didn’t take goal kicks.

His man-of-the-match performance ensured that Santa Fe could only get one goal back in the 80 minutes that followed Alvarez’s goal.

What made the victory even more impressive is the fact that River didn’t have any subs to use either.