Jose Mourinho is wasting no time in setting his stall out as Roma’s new manager, with rumours of a raid on former employers, Manchester United.

The Special One will be charged with bringing silverware to the Giallorossi, and to that end, it’s no surprise that one of his first acquisitions is likely to be a player that he’s signed twice before.

Firstly, for Chelsea and subsequently for the Red Devils, Mourinho now wants Nemanja Matic to join him at the Serie A giants according to Corriere dello Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

At 32 years of age, the midfielder is fast approaching the veteran stage, but still has much to offer, and would be an upgrade to the players that Mourinho will already have in situ at Roma.

Ousted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up, a move makes sense for all parties.

It’s believed that the player will be allowed to leave the Old Trafford outfit, and with only a couple of years left on his contract, a bid somewhere in the region of £8.6m is likely to be successful.