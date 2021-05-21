Shock claims West Ham are interested in experienced European manager

According to recent and rather shocking reports coming out of Portugal, West Ham United and Lazio are two clubs highly interested in Porto manager Sergio Conceicao.

Newspaper Correio da Manha (via Sports Witness) ran the story as their front-page headline, so it does appear the outlet are confident in their findings.

Shockingly though, West Ham, especially, have enjoyed one of their best ever campaigns.

On the brink of securing European football, David Moyes has worked wonders as he continues to see his Hammers side punch well above their weight.

However, according to CdM, the English manager’s achievements could also be his downfall – as crazy as that sounds.

The Portuguese outlet claims that in an attempt to bring in a manager who is more familiar with European football, the Hammers’ hierarchy, who are reportedly preparing for a summer of big investment, have identified Porto’s Conceicao as Moyes’ possible successor.

Another ‘project’ reportedly looking for a new manager is that of Lazio’s.

With current boss Simone Inzaghi rumoured to be on his way out – the Lazalli could very well rival West Ham for the highly-rated Conceicao’s signature.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this one plays out.