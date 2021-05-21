There may not be a lot at stake on Sunday between Man United and Wolves, but both teams still have a very good reason to win.

Wolves will be saying goodbye to Nuno Espirito Santo after it was confirmed that he’ll be leaving the club so he’ll want to go out on a win, while United could do with getting a win to build some positive feeling ahead of the Europa League final.

The most important thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting through the game without any further injury worries, so it does make sense to use this game to build the fitness of some of the fringe players while also giving a chance to some of the younger talents.

Amad Diallo has been the main prospect since his arrival, but Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire have also been outstanding for the U23 side, and the club has confirmed that they’ll be involved on Sunday.

They quote the manager as saying that they hope to give some playing time to the young duo so it sounds like they may only appear from the bench, but it will be interesting to see if they show enough to suggest they deserve a chance with the senior squad next season.