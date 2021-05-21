Spurs not expected to move for newly-available Premier League manager who could’ve been an interesting fit

It’s still not clear what Spurs plan to do when it comes to finding a new manager, but it doesn’t look like Ryan Mason is doing enough to earn the job on a permanent basis.

There’s also the question of a potential overhaul with speculation about the future of some of their big names, but it’s an appointment that Daniel Levy simply has to get right.

Lots of names have been linked and more will continue to appear until an appointment is made, but there was some interesting news earlier as Nuno Espirito Santo is set to leave Wolves after four years.

READ MORE: Ex-manager thinks Kane’s possible Spurs departure will have huge effect on club’s next boss

He’s fully established them as a Premier League side and they have assembled some exciting players, but it’s suggested that he feels he’s taken them as far as he can and that would make sense as they’ve been a bit off the pace in the second half of the season.

He also immediately looked like a potential target for Spurs and he may have been a good fit with his experience and ability to get the best out of a squad, but that has been shot down straight away:

For those many people asking, as I said previously and it's still the case, I understand Nuno Espirito Santo is not a candidate for Spurs' vacant managerial role. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 21, 2021

It’s possible that he’s at his best creating a counter-attacking side who want to feel like an underdog while Spurs actually want to dominate the play and be attacking so perhaps that would be the main issue in considering him, but it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

It also looks like the departure is down to him not being happy about the Wolves job going forward rather than having something else immediately lined up, so that should rule him out from taking the Spurs job.