Thomas Tuchel drops a clear sign that he’s going to be with Chelsea for a long, long time

We all know that a manager is unlikely to stay at a club for a long time, and Thomas Tuchel’s history shows that he usually moves on after two or three years.

Mainz were the exception to that rule as he stayed around a bit longer, but he was driven out of Dortmund and PSG after a couple of years and there will be many who expect the same to happen at Stamford Bridge.

That does appear to be less likely simply because of the immediate improvement in performance since his arrival, while he’s yet to have a chance to bring in his own players so they could get even better.

READ MORE: Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel huge fan of £35m rated Monaco starlet

The FA Cup final defeat was bitterly disappointing and some fans may lose patience if they lose and don’t play well in the UCL final, but it does feel like everything is being built for the longer term.

It’s also emerged that he recently took in one of the U14’s games, and that has to be a clear sign that he plans to stay for a long, long time:

Looks like Thomas Tuchel took in some of tonight's #CFCU14 fixture against Brighton. Lads will definitely have gotten a kick out of that. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) May 20, 2021

Those players won’t be ready for the first team for years so that suggests he sees himself still being there when they’re ready for the first team, but it could also be a sign that he’s taking an interest in the youth setup as a whole so there could also be plans to move towards developing their own players on a regular basis.

All of this is positive for the club, but it will be interesting to see if he can stick around for years or if history repeats itself again.